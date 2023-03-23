Breaking down San Diego State roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Alabama

The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs will need to play the best game of their season to pick up a victory over the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in Friday’s Sweet 16 round. San Diego State knocked off a 12 and 13 seed to get to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament where it will face the No. 1 overall seed of the entire NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State is a 7.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total set at 137.

San Diego State roster breakdown

Best player: G Matt Bradley

The San Diego State guard is the only player on the Aztecs’ roster who scores double-digit points per game as Matt Bradley puts up 13 points per contest this season. The First Team All-Mountain West Selection was clutch down the stretch in the first-round victory over the College of Charleston and hit shots when the Aztecs needed it, finishing with 17 points. He’s a strong 3-point shooter at 36.6% on the season but connected on just two of his last 12 shots from long range.

Unsung hero: F Nathan Mensah

The 6-foot-10 Nathan Mensah won’t light up the stat sheets on the offensive end, but he is an excellent stopper defensively. He’s the eighth-leading scorer with 6.1 points per game but is the team leader in rebounds (5.9) and blocks (1.6) per contest. Mensah scored just 12 points in his last four games but grabbed at least eight boards in three of those matchups. He was a Third Team All-Mountain West pick and the conference’s defensive player of the year.