Breaking down San Diego State roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Alabama

We go over the Aztecs’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Charleston vs San Diego State Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs will need to play the best game of their season to pick up a victory over the top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide in Friday’s Sweet 16 round. San Diego State knocked off a 12 and 13 seed to get to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament where it will face the No. 1 overall seed of the entire NCAA Tournament.

San Diego State is a 7.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total set at 137.

San Diego State roster breakdown

Best player: G Matt Bradley

The San Diego State guard is the only player on the Aztecs’ roster who scores double-digit points per game as Matt Bradley puts up 13 points per contest this season. The First Team All-Mountain West Selection was clutch down the stretch in the first-round victory over the College of Charleston and hit shots when the Aztecs needed it, finishing with 17 points. He’s a strong 3-point shooter at 36.6% on the season but connected on just two of his last 12 shots from long range.

Unsung hero: F Nathan Mensah

The 6-foot-10 Nathan Mensah won’t light up the stat sheets on the offensive end, but he is an excellent stopper defensively. He’s the eighth-leading scorer with 6.1 points per game but is the team leader in rebounds (5.9) and blocks (1.6) per contest. Mensah scored just 12 points in his last four games but grabbed at least eight boards in three of those matchups. He was a Third Team All-Mountain West pick and the conference’s defensive player of the year.

San Diego State roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Matt Bradley 20 SR G 6-4 220 San Bernardino, CA Wasatch Academy 73 (2018) 13.0 Pts, 3.9 Reb, 2.1 Ast
Darrion Trammell 12 SR G 5-10 165 Marin City, CA St. Ignatius (CA) 9.5 Pts, 2.2 Reb, 3.2 Ast
Lamont Butler 5 JR G 6-2 200 Moreno Valley, CA Riverside Poly HS 8.6 Pts, 2.7 Reb, 3.3 Ast
Micah Parrish 3 JR F 6-6 180 Ypsilanti, MI Hillcrest Prep 7.9 Pts, 3.5 Reb, 0.6 Ast
Jaedon Ledee 13 SR F 6-9 240 Houston, TX The Kinkaid School 75 (2018) 7.8 Pts, 5.2 Reb, 1.0 Ast
Keshad Johnson 0 SR F 6-7 210 Oakland, CA San Leandro HS 7.7 Pts, 5.0 Reb, 0.6 Ast
Nathan Mensah 31 SR F 6-10 230 Accra, Ghana Findlay Prep 6.1 Pts, 5.9 Reb, 0.6 Ast
Adam Seiko 2 SR G 6-3 210 Boston, MA Sierra Canyon HS 6.2 Pts, 1.4 Reb, 0.7 Ast
Aguek Arop 33 SR F 6-6 220 Omaha, NE Omaha South HS 4.6 Pts, 2.8 Reb, 0.8 Ast
Miles Byrd 21 FR G 6-7 175 Stockton, CA Lincoln (CA) 4.3 Pts, 0.5 Reb, 1.5 Ast
Elijah Saunders 25 FR F 6-8 240 Phoenix, AZ Sunnyslope (AZ) 0.9 Pts, 1.1 Reb, 0.5 Ast
Demarshay Johnson 11 FR F 6-9 210 Richmond, CA Salesian College Prep 1.0 Pts, 0.6 Reb, 0.1 Ast
Cade Alger 14 JR F 6-9 190 Ripon, CA Ripon Christian HS 0.8 Pts, 0.3 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Jared Barnett 4 SR G 6-1 145 Los Angeles, CA Westchester HS 0.7 Pts, 0.3 Reb, 0.3 Ast
Triston Broughton 42 JR G 6-4 190 Ladera Ranch, CA Tescoro HS 0.0 Pts, 0.0 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Tyler Broughton 24 JR G 6-4 190 Ladera Ranch, CA Tesoro HS 0

