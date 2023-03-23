 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Houston roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Miami

We go over the Cougars’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Christian Crittenden
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser Jake Crandall/ Advertsier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is in full swing as the Sweet 16 is set to get started on Thursday, March 23. There are some upsets in the first couple of rounds, but the best teams and best players typically rise to the top. If you make it to this point, you have some outstanding players and they’ve helped you get here.

Houston has been one of the best teams in the country from start to finish. Head coach Kelvin Sampson finally has his team in his image. They’ve struggled a bit as of late, but when you get to March, it’s all about surviving and advancing. Houston has done that thus far, but let’s take a look at some of the guys they’ve leaned on to get here.

Houston roster breakdown

Marcus Sasser

Sasser is Houston’s best player, but a groin injury has his status in the air, and even if he does play, his effectiveness could be limited. He suffered the injury during the conference tournament and has been trying to recover since. He only played 14 minutes in the first-round matchup against Northern Kentucky. He recovered nicely against Auburn to score 22 points in 31 minutes.

On the season, Sasser averaged 16.9 and 2.8 rebounds per game. He plays some pretty solid defense as well because you don’t really have a choice if you’re going to see the floor for Houston. Sasser is a senior, who has already used a redshirt, so he may be ready to move on. If he does decide to move on, he’s looked at as a late first-round pick or someone who goes in the early second.

Jamal Shead

Shead has been able to shoulder some of the loud left behind when Sasser went down. He averaged 10.4 points, three rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season. He will routinely play tough hard-nosed defense. As a junior, he will likely return to school for another year in hopes of helping Houston return as one of the best teams in college basketball.

Houston roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Marcus Sasser 0 SR G 6-1 190 Red Oak, TX Red Oak HS 16.9 Pts, 2.8 Reb, 3.1 Ast
Jarace Walker 25 FR F 6-8 240 New Freedom, PA Susquehannock (PA); IMG Academy (FL) 8 (2022) 11.1 Pts, 6.7 Reb, 1.7 Ast
Jamal Shead 1 JR G 6-1 190 Manor, TX Manor HS 10.4 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 5.4 Ast
J'Wan Roberts 13 JR F 6-7 220 St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Shoemaker (TX) 10.3 Pts, 7.9 Reb, 1.2 Ast
Tramon Mark 12 JR G 6-5 180 Dickinson, TX Dickinson HS 75 (2020) 10.0 Pts, 4.9 Reb, 1.8 Ast
Emanuel Sharp 21 FR G 6-3 205 Tampa, FL Bishop McLaughlin (FL) 5.9 Pts, 2.3 Reb, 0.5 Ast
Ja'Vier Francis 5 SO F 6-8 225 New Orleans, LA Montverde Academy (Fla.) 4.4 Pts, 3.6 Reb, 0.2 Ast
Terrance Arceneaux 23 FR G 6-5 195 Beaumont, TX Beaumont United (TX) 45 (2022) 3.8 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 0.6 Ast
Reggie Chaney 32 SR F 6-8 225 Tulsa, OK Findlay Prep 2.9 Pts, 2.6 Reb, 0.4 Ast
Ramon Walker 3 SO G 6-4 210 Pearland, TX Shadow Creek HS 2.9 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 0.4 Ast
Ryan Elvin 20 JR G 6-0 155 Round Rock, TX Cedar Ridge HS 1.5 Pts, 0.3 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Darius Bowser 4 SR C 6-9 250 Gaffney, SC Gaffney HS 0.0 Pts, 0.3 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Mylik Wilson 24 SR G 6-2

