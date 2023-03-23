 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down Miami roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Houston

We go over the Hurricanes’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Miami (FL) vs Indiana David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes were a popular pick to get upset in the first round, but they advanced to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament with wins over the Drake Bulldogs and Indiana Hoosiers. The Canes will get a tough matchup with the Midwest region’s top-seeded Houston Cougars in Friday night’s Sweet 16 round.

Miami is a 7-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 138.

Miami roster breakdown

Best player: G Isaiah Wong

Isaiah Wong is the team’s leading scorer with 16.1 points per game and also leads the team in assists (3.3) and steals (1.4) per contest. The Canes’ guard was named the ACC Player of the Year, but teammates had to pick up the slack in the first round when Wong hit just 1-of-10 shots from the floor and put up five points. He bounced back in a big way with 27 points against Indiana and hit 9-of-17 shots including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc with eight rebounds.

Unsung hero: G Wooga Poplar

The Miami guard left the second-round matchup against the Hoosiers with a tailbone injury but appears on track to be available on Friday night. The Hurricanes will need to play their best game of the season to get a victory, and Wooga Poplar is a big part of this team’s success. He’s averaging 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals this season. While Poplar is fifth on the team in scoring and doesn’t shoot a ton, he’s an efficient shooter in all areas including field goals (47.7%), 3-pointers (40.2%) and free throws (87.8%).

Miami roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Isaiah Wong 2 JR G 6-3 180 Piscataway, NJ Monsignor Bonner (PA) 76 (2019) 16.1 Pts, 4.4 Reb, 3.3 Ast
Jordan Miller 11 SR G 6-6 202 Middleberg, VA Loudoun Valley HS 15.1 Pts, 6.2 Reb, 2.6 Ast
Norchad Omier 15 SO F 6-7 230 Bluefields, Miami Prep 13.4 Pts, 10.1 Reb, 1.2 Ast
Nijel Pack 24 SO G 6-0 180 Indianapolis, IN Lawrence Central HS 13.4 Pts, 2.8 Reb, 2.4 Ast
Wooga Poplar 55 SO G 6-5 195 Philadelphia, PA Math, Civics and Sciences Charter School 8.4 Pts, 3.2 Reb, 1.5 Ast
Bensley Joseph 4 SO G 6-1 195 Arlington, MA Putnam Science Academy 92 (2021) 5.4 Pts, 2.2 Reb, 2.1 Ast
Harlond Beverly 5 JR G 6-5 185 Detroit, MI Montverde Academy 56 (2019) 3.6 Pts, 1.2 Reb, 1.2 Ast
Anthony Walker 1 JR F 6-9 210 Baltimore, MD Brewster Academy 2.9 Pts, 1.3 Reb, 0.3 Ast
AJ Casey 0 FR F 6-9 71 (2022) 1.0 Pts, 1.1 Reb, 0.2 Ast
Christian Watson 3 FR G 6-7 1.7 Pts, 0.5 Reb, 0.1 Ast
Favour Aire 12 FR C 6-11 0.6 Pts, 0.6 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Jakai Robinson 13 FR G 6-4 200 Ossining, NY Rock Creek Christian Academy 83 (2021) 0.3 Pts, 0.0 Reb, 0.2 Ast
Filippos Gkogkos 10 JR G 6-3 193 Athens, Greece International School Of Bucharest 0.0 Pts, 0.0 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Danilo Jovanovich 23 FR F 6-8 0.0 Pts, 0.0 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Thomas Oosterbroek 32 SO F 6-8

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 316 stories

More From DraftKings Nation