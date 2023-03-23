 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Princeton roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Creighton

We go over the Tigers’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Princeton vs Missouri Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers are the Cinderella Story team of the 2023 NCAA Tournament following wins over the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats and No. 7 Missouri Tigers in the opening weekend. Princeton will look to keep it going in Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with the No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays.

Creighton is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 138.5.

Princeton roster breakdown

Best player: F Tosan Evbuomwan

The Tigers’ forward is the team leader in points (14.8) and assists (4.8) per game, and his 6.3 rebounds per contest ranks second on the team. Tosan Evbuomwan was named a First Team All-Ivy League selection and shoots 51.9% from the floor, though he doesn’t let it fly from deep often with free throw numbers (65.1%) that need work.

Unsung hero: F Keeshawn Kellman

Princeton’s big man only shoots 5.4 times per game, but he’s shooting 61.3% from the floor this season for eight points per game with 4.6 boards and leads the team with 0.8 blocks per game. If he puts up a 3-pointer, it would be the first of Kellman’s college basketball career, but he knows his role. Kellman is 8-of-9 from the floor in this NCAA Tournament heading into Friday night.

Princeton roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Tosan Evbuomwan 20 SR F 6-7 209 Newcastle, United Kingdom Newcastle Royal Grammar (England) 14.8 Pts, 6.3 Reb, 4.7 Ast
Ryan Langborg 3 SR G 6-4 186 San Diego, CA La Jolla Country Day (CA) 12.3 Pts, 3.1 Reb, 1.6 Ast
Matt Allocco 14 JR G 6-4 200 Hilliard, OH Hilliard Bradley HS 10.8 Pts, 4.8 Reb, 2.2 Ast
Caden Pierce 12 FR F 6-6 205 Glen Ellyn, IL Glenbard West (IL) 8.3 Pts, 7.4 Reb, 1.2 Ast
Keeshawn Kellman 32 SR F 6-8 220 Allentown, PA Perkiomen School 8.0 Pts, 4.6 Reb, 0.5 Ast
Blake Peters 24 SO G 6-1 190 Evanston, IL Evanston Township HS 5.9 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.4 Ast
Xaivian Lee 4 FR G 6-3 180 Toronto, Canada Perkiomen School (PA) 4.9 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.9 Ast
Deven Austin 13 FR G 6-6 185 Vernon, CT Wilbraham & Monson (MA) 5.4 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 0.6 Ast
Zach Martini 54 JR F 6-7 235 Warren, NJ Gill St. Bernard's HS 4.2 Pts, 2.7 Reb, 0.5 Ast
Jack Scott 5 FR G 6-6 195 Denver, CO Hun School (NJ) 2.8 Pts, 1.4 Reb, 0.8 Ast
Jacob O'Connell 25 SR F 6-11 240 Voorhees, NJ St. Joseph's Prep 1.7 Pts, 1.1 Reb, 0.4 Ast
Konrad Kiszka 11 SR G 6-7 195 Newton, PA La Salle (PA) 1.3 Pts, 0.9 Reb, 0.3 Ast
Philip Byriel 43 SO F 6-9 215 Drums, PA Perkiomen HS 0.6 Pts, 0.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast
Vernon Collins 33 FR F 6-10 215 Chocowinity, NC Greensboro Day School (NC) 1.0 Pts, 1.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast
Leyi Adebayo 2 JR F 6-7 210 Melbourne, Australia Haileybury HS 0.3 Pts, 0.3 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Darius Gakwasi 0 SO G 6-6

