Breaking down Princeton roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Creighton

The No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers are the Cinderella Story team of the 2023 NCAA Tournament following wins over the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats and No. 7 Missouri Tigers in the opening weekend. Princeton will look to keep it going in Friday night’s Sweet 16 matchup with the No. 3 seed Creighton Bluejays.

Creighton is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 138.5.

Princeton roster breakdown

Best player: F Tosan Evbuomwan

The Tigers’ forward is the team leader in points (14.8) and assists (4.8) per game, and his 6.3 rebounds per contest ranks second on the team. Tosan Evbuomwan was named a First Team All-Ivy League selection and shoots 51.9% from the floor, though he doesn’t let it fly from deep often with free throw numbers (65.1%) that need work.

Unsung hero: F Keeshawn Kellman

Princeton’s big man only shoots 5.4 times per game, but he’s shooting 61.3% from the floor this season for eight points per game with 4.6 boards and leads the team with 0.8 blocks per game. If he puts up a 3-pointer, it would be the first of Kellman’s college basketball career, but he knows his role. Kellman is 8-of-9 from the floor in this NCAA Tournament heading into Friday night.