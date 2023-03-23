Breaking down Texas roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Xavier

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns rolled through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament unscathed for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2008. It’s been impressive to see this team stick together following the removal of head coach Chris Beard early in the season, and a lot of credit goes to a veteran roster that never let that bother the Longhorns’ on-court performance. They will get a matchup with the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers on Friday night in Kansas City.

Texas is a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 149.

Texas roster breakdown

Best player: G Marcus Carr

The Longhorns’ star guard is in his second season with his third college basketball team, and he’s putting up team highs in points (15.8), assists (4.0) and steals (1.7) per game. Marcus Carr was a First Team All-Big 12 selection and scored double-digit points in 13 of his last 14 contests heading into the Sweet 16 matchup.

Unsung hero: F Dylan Disu

He’s getting close to coming off unsung hero status based on his offensive explosion recently. Dylan Disu is the team’s fifth-leading scorer with 9.1 points per game but scored 19.5 points over the last four contests. He finished with a double-double in both NCAA Tournament games and went off for 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting with 10 rebounds in the win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.