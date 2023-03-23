 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down Texas roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Xavier

We go over the Texas’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Penn State vs Texas Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns rolled through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament unscathed for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2008. It’s been impressive to see this team stick together following the removal of head coach Chris Beard early in the season, and a lot of credit goes to a veteran roster that never let that bother the Longhorns’ on-court performance. They will get a matchup with the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers on Friday night in Kansas City.

Texas is a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 149.

Texas roster breakdown

Best player: G Marcus Carr

The Longhorns’ star guard is in his second season with his third college basketball team, and he’s putting up team highs in points (15.8), assists (4.0) and steals (1.7) per game. Marcus Carr was a First Team All-Big 12 selection and scored double-digit points in 13 of his last 14 contests heading into the Sweet 16 matchup.

Unsung hero: F Dylan Disu

He’s getting close to coming off unsung hero status based on his offensive explosion recently. Dylan Disu is the team’s fifth-leading scorer with 9.1 points per game but scored 19.5 points over the last four contests. He finished with a double-double in both NCAA Tournament games and went off for 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting with 10 rebounds in the win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Texas roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Marcus Carr 5 SR G 6-2 195 Toronto, Canada Montverde Academy 15.8 Pts, 3.0 Reb, 4.0 Ast
Sir'Jabari Rice 10 SR G 6-4 180 Houston, TX Fort Bend Marshall HS 12.9 Pts, 3.6 Reb, 2.0 Ast
Tyrese Hunter 4 SO G 6-0 178 Racine, WI St. Catherines HS 34 (2021) 10.1 Pts, 3.1 Reb, 2.5 Ast
Timmy Allen 0 SR F 6-6 198 Mesa, AZ Red Mountain HS 10.3 Pts, 5.6 Reb, 3.5 Ast
Dylan Disu 1 SR F 6-9 220 Pflugerville, TX Hendrickson (TX) 9.1 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 1.1 Ast
Christian Bishop 32 SR F 6-7 220 Lee's Summit, MO West HS 6.2 Pts, 3.6 Reb, 0.9 Ast
Arterio Morris 2 FR G 6-3 190 Dallas, TX Kimball (TX) 19 (2022) 4.7 Pts, 1.4 Reb, 0.6 Ast
Brock Cunningham 30 SR F 6-5 204 Austin, TX Westlake HS 4.6 Pts, 3.3 Reb, 1.3 Ast
Dillon Mitchell 23 FR F 6-8 205 Tampa, FL Bishop McLaughlin (FL); Montverde Academy (FL) 5 (2022) 4.5 Pts, 4.0 Reb, 0.4 Ast
Alex Anamekwe 14 FR F 6-5 200 McKinney, TX McKinney (TX) 1.5 Pts, 0.7 Reb, 0.1 Ast
Cole Bott 12 FR F 6-6 195 Highlands Ranch, CO Northfield Mount Hermon School 0.7 Pts, 0.6 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Gavin Perryman 13 FR G 6-1 185 Dallas, TX Jesuit College Prep 0.3 Pts, 0.5 Reb, 0.2 Ast
Rowan Brumbaugh 3 FR G 6-4 93 (2022)
Preston Clark 20 FR F 6-6

