Breaking down Xavier roster ahead of Sweet 16 vs. Texas

We go over the Musketeers’ roster and break down everything you need to know about the top players.

By Erik Buchinger
The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers picked up wins over No. 14 Kennesaw State and No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers to get to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. They will get a Sweet 16 matchup with the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns on Friday night to get another step closer to a Final Four appearance.

Xavier is a 4.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 149.

Xavier roster breakdown

Best player: G Souley Boum

This honor could go to three players on the Xavier roster, it could’ve been a four-player debate until Zach Freemantle’s season-ending injury in late January. Let’s go with Souley Boum as the team’s leading scorer and a First Team All-Big East selection. He’s putting up 16.5 points per game, but he’ll need a much better shooting performance than we’ve seen from him recently. Boum is shooting just 22.9% from the floor over the last three contests, and that includes 11.8% from beyond the arc.

Unsung hero: G Adam Kunkel

The Musketeers guard doesn’t get a ton of attention compared to the team’s top three leading scorers, but Adam Kunkel is still putting up 10.6 points per game with 3.1 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Kunkel's specialty comes in 3-point shooting where he’s hitting at 40.9% on the season and has been especially hot lately. He connected on 52.6% from long range over the last three contests, and the Musketeers may need that to pick up the upset win on Friday night.

Xavier roster

Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Player # Class Pos Height Weight Hometown High School RSCI Top 100 Summary
Souley Boum 0 SR G 6-3 163 Oakland, CA Oakland Technical High School 16.5 Pts, 4.4 Reb, 4.3 Ast
Colby Jones 3 JR G 6-5 195 Birmingham, AL Mountain Brook HS 15.0 Pts, 5.7 Reb, 4.3 Ast
Jack Nunge 24 SR F 6-11 245 Newburgh, IN Castle High School 14.1 Pts, 7.7 Reb, 2.1 Ast
Adam Kunkel 5 SR G 6-4 176 Hebron, KY Cooper HS 10.6 Pts, 2.8 Reb, 3.1 Ast
Zach Freemantle 32 SR F 6-9 225 Teaneck, NJ Bergen Catholic HS 15.2 Pts, 8.1 Reb, 2.9 Ast
Jerome Hunter 2 SR F 6-7 215 Pickerington, OH Pickerington North HS 57 (2018) 7.9 Pts, 4.4 Reb, 1.3 Ast
Desmond Claude 1 FR G 6-5 90 (2022) 4.8 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 1.8 Ast
Cesare Edwards 4 SO F 6-9 225 Hartsville, SC Hartsville (SC) 2.2 Pts, 1.8 Reb, 0.2 Ast
Kyky Tandy 15 SR G 6-2 190 Hopkinsville, KY University Heights Academy 83 (2019) 2.2 Pts, 0.8 Reb, 0.9 Ast
Kam Craft 12 FR G 6-6 60 (2022) 2.8 Pts, 1.6 Reb, 0.3 Ast
Dieonte Miles 22 JR F 6-10 220 Walton, KY Walton-Verona HS 1.1 Pts, 1.3 Reb, 0.2 Ast
Elijah Tucker 34 SO F 6-7 205 Canton, GA Cherokee HS 1.0 Pts, 0.7 Reb, 0.3 Ast
Bradley Colbert 45 SO G 6-2 0.0 Pts, 0.0 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Bob Nunge 35 SO G 6-6 0.0 Pts, 0.3 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Ian Sabourin 31 FR G 6-4 0.0 Pts, 0.0 Reb, 0.0 Ast
Michael Wolf 25 FR G 6-0

