Which teams have advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We track each team that has earned their trip to the regional finals of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

By DKNation Staff
Arkansas v Connecticut
Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts after an 88-65 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

We started with 68, and by the end of play on Friday we’ll be down to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’ve got a few No. 1 seeds still in play, but the rest of the field features a nice mix of teams with paths to the Final Four. Elite Eight games will take place Saturday and Sunday once the contests from Thursday and Friday are settled.

The best four teams from that event will look to cut down the nets in Houston. The national semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, April 1, and the national championship game will take place on Monday, April 3.

Here’s a list of each team that’s advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

West Region: No. 4 UConn

South Region: TBD

East Region: No 9 FAU, No. 3 Kansas State

Midwest Region: TBD

