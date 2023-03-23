Full undercard for Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora super middleweight fight

The super middleweight division gets a bit of a spotlight on Thursday, March 23 in Montreal. ESPN+ is airing topped by Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora in a 168-pound contenders bout. The main card gets started at 7 p.m. ET and we can expect the main event to get going in the 10 p.m. hour.

Mbilli comes into the bout with a 23-0 record and holding the WBA International and WBC Continental Americas super middleweight titles. 20 of his wins have come by knockout and his most recent win was a unanimous decision over Vaughn Alexander in December. He started his career at middleweight, but has moved up and claimed his first 168-pound title in September 2021. He ranks second in the WBC, fifth in the WBA, and 13th in the WBO.

Gongora is 21-1 with 16 knockouts. He won the IBO super middleweight title when he knocked out Ali Akhmedov in the 12th round of their December 2020 bout. He successfully defended the title with an eight-round knockout of Christopher Pearson the following April, and then lost the title to Lerrone Richards in a split decision. He ranks ninth in the WBC and 13th in the IBF.

We don’t have DraftKings Sportsbook odds yet for this fight or the rest of the card.

Full Card for Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora