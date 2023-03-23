Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora fight time, live stream, more for super middleweight bout

A pair of super middleweight contenders will meet in Montreal on Thursday for some mid-week boxing on ESPN+. Christian Mbilli and Carlos Gongora will battle for a pair of secondary titles in the 168-pound class. Mbilli is looking to continue his rise in the rankings while Gongora is looking to regain some momentum after a tough loss in 2021. The two fighters will battle for Mbilli’s WBA International and WBC Continental Americas titles.

How to watch Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora

The main card will get started at 7 p.m. ET. The main event will likely get going in the 10 p.m. hour, but it will depend on how long the fights run on the rest of the main card.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Mbilli has won 23 straight fights since turning pro after the 2016 Olympics. The Cameeronian-French fighter started his career at middleweight and claimed the WBC Francophone middleweight title before moving up to super middleweight. He won the WBC Continental Americas title in September 2021 when he stopped Ronny Landaeta in the third round of their bout. He made three successful defenses of the title and added the WBA International belt in September 2022 when he knocked out DeAndre Ware in the second round of their bout.

Gongora won his first 20 career bouts before suffering a setback in December 2021. The Ecuadorian fighter won the IBO super middleweight title in December 2020 when he knocked out Ali Akhmedov in the final round of their 12-round bout. He retained the belt the following April with an eighth-round knockout of Christopher Pearson, but then lost the belt that following December in a split decision loss to Lerrone Richards. He stopped Oscar Riojas last August in the fourth round in his first bout since the loss.

Mbilli comes into the bout ranked second in the WBC, fifth in the WBA, and 13th in the WBO. Gongora is ranked ninth in the WBC and 13th in the IBF.

Fight odds

We do not have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for this bout or any other fight on the card.

Full card for Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora