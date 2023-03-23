Who is announcing Tennessee vs. FAU in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 4-seeded Tennessee Volunteers will meet up with the No. 9-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls for a Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing on Thursday.

2023 March Madness: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 FAU

The Volunteers made a statement when they took down 5-seeded Duke in the second round of the East Region. They have the physicality and all-around tendencies to make a serious run to the Final Four. Standing in their way is another strong team on a mission. FAU defeated Memphis in the first round and handled business against Fairleigh Dickinson last weekend. The Owls are a deep squad out of the Conference USA and are just confident enough to continue their road to a national championship.

Brian Anderson will be on the play-by-play, joined by analyst Jim Jackson, with sideline reporter Allie LaForce.