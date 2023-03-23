 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is announcing Tennessee vs. FAU in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for Tennessee vs. FAU in the Sweet 16 of 2023 March Madness.

By Derek Hryn
Josiah-Jordan James #30 of the Tennessee Volunteers moves the ball against Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 18, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Tennessee won 65-52. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The No. 4-seeded Tennessee Volunteers will meet up with the No. 9-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls for a Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The game is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing on Thursday.

2023 March Madness: No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 FAU

The Volunteers made a statement when they took down 5-seeded Duke in the second round of the East Region. They have the physicality and all-around tendencies to make a serious run to the Final Four. Standing in their way is another strong team on a mission. FAU defeated Memphis in the first round and handled business against Fairleigh Dickinson last weekend. The Owls are a deep squad out of the Conference USA and are just confident enough to continue their road to a national championship.

Brian Anderson will be on the play-by-play, joined by analyst Jim Jackson, with sideline reporter Allie LaForce.

