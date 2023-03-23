Who is announcing UConn vs. Arkansas in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The UConn Huskies are one of the hottest teams in the country and the Arkansas Razorbacks are playing their best basketball of the season. Something will have to give when they meet in the Sweet 16 as only one can advance to the Elite Eight. Here is a look at who will be on the call for the game.

2023 March Madness: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas

Dan Hurley’s squad has become virtually unbeatable thanks to ridiculous second-half runs. Most recently against No. 5 Saint Mary’s, the Huskies won the second half 39-25. When the pressure is at its highest, they are at their best. Arkansas underachieved this season, but head coach Eric Musselman managed to get his squad back to the Sweet 16. After knocking off No. 1-seed Kansas, his team is believing it can make a run all the way to the title game.

The game tips off at 7:15 p.m. ET on CBS on Thursday, March 23 with Kevin Harlan on play-by-play, joined by Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy as analysts. Lauren Shehadi will hold down the sideline and give in-game updates throughout.