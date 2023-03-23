Who is announcing Kansas State vs. Michigan State in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The Kansas State Wildcats have surprised the college basketball world this season and are now two wins away from the Final Four. Most immediately standing in their way are the Michigan State Spartans who are hardly strangers to the Sweet 16. Here is a look at the broadcast team for the much-anticipated matchup.

2023 March Madness: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State

K-State will continue depending on wing Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell in their bid for an Elite Eight appearance. Nowell has been the most electric player in the tournament so far. Sparty, meanwhile, looks to get one step closer to head coach Tom Izzo’s elusive second title.

The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET on TBS on Thursday, March 23 with Brian Anderson on play-by-play and Jim Jackson on color commentary. Allie LaForce will be patrolling the sideline and reporting live throughout the game.