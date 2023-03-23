 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is announcing UCLA vs. Gonzaga in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for UCLA vs. Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 of 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
TCU v Gonzaga
Gonzaga and UCLA clash with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line.
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The UCLA Bruins and Gonzaga Bulldogs are no strangers to the Sweet 16 or to each other. Gonzaga’s 93-90 overtime thriller win in the Final Four two years ago was one of the best tournament games in recent memory. This weekend, they clash again with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. Here is a look at the announcing crew for the primetime matchup.

2023 March Madness: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Gonzaga had not been its normal self for much of the season but has come on strong lately and is once again a bona fide title contender. UCLA, meanwhile, has been a contender all season long but has been dealing with life without Jaylen Clark who suffered a serious Achilles injury weeks ago. Expect the same fireworks we saw in the 2021 Final Four between these two as they battle for an Elite Eight berth.

The Bruins and Bulldogs tip off at 9:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 23 on CBS with Kevin Harlan on play-by-play, joined by Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy as analysts. Lauren Shehadi will hold down the sideline and give in-game updates throughout.

