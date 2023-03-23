NASCAR schedule for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA in Austin

NASCAR is headed to Austin, Texas this weekend for the first road course of the season. The Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series are racing this weekend at Circuit of the Americas, with events starting on Thursday.

The Truck Series opens the weekend with qualifying on Friday at 5 p.m. ET and the XPEL 225 race on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Kyle Busch is back in action as a part-time truck driver and is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s listed at +150 and already has one truck win in Las Vegas earlier this year. Alex Bowman and defending race winner Zane Smith follow at +600.

The Xfinity Series will run qualifying on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday at 5 p.m. A.J. Allmendinger won last year’s race and is the pre-qualifying favorite with +200 odds. William Byron follows at +300, Ty Gibbs is +500, and Cole Custer is +800.

The Cup Series wraps up the weekend. Qualifying runs at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix runs at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kyle Larson is the favorite with +650 odds and comes into the race with four road course wins under his belt. Kyle Busch and defending race winner Ross Chastain follow at +800, and Tyler Reddick is +900.

All times below are ET.

Friday, March 24

11 p.m. — Cup garage hours

11:30 p.m. — Truck garage hours

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage hours

2:05 p.m. — Cup practice

4:30 p.m. — Truck practice

5 p.m. — Truck qualifying — no TV

6:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Saturday, March 25

8 a.m. — Cup garage hours

10:30 a.m. — Truck garage hours

11:30 a.m. — Cup qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

1:30 p.m. — Truck XPEL 225 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

2 p.m. — Xfinity garage hours

5 p.m. — Xfinity Pit Boss 250 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, March 26

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

3:30 p.m. — Cup EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix — Fox, foxsports.com/live