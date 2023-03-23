How and what to watch for No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic in Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

It will be Cinderella vs. Goliath in the World’s Most Famous Arena on Saturday, as the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls take on the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats in the Regional Final round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The winner is on the way to Houston for the Final Four.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below.

Game date: Saturday, March 25

Game time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: TBD

Odds

Spread: K-State -1.5

Total: 146.5

Moneyline: K-State -120, FAU +100

No. 3 Kansas State 27-9 (11-7 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Montana State 77-65

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Kentucky 75-69

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 7 Michigan State 98-93 (OT)

KenPom rating: 24 Overall, 52 Offense, 19 Defense

Leading scorer: Keyontae Johnson (17.7 PPG)

Key stat of tournament: Reached Elite Eight for first time since 2018

The Wildcats punched their ticket to the Elite Eight in thrilling fashion, winning a 98-93 overtime thriller over No. 7 Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. Keyontae Johnson led all Kansas State scorers with 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, Markquis Nowell chipped in with 20 points while also etching his name in the history books. The senior guard finished with an NCAA-record 19 assists, including a highlight-worthy reverse alley-oop to Johnson.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic 34-3 (18-2 C-USA)

First Round: Defeated No. 8 Memphis 66-65

Second Round: Defeated No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 78-70

Third Round: Defeated No. 4 Tennessee 62-55

KenPom rating: 21 Overall, 28 Offense, 37 Defense

Leading scorer: Johnell Davis (13.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: They are the first C-USA team to reach the Elite Eight.

One of the bigger upsets in March Madness came from MSG, as the Owls outrebounded the bigger, more physical Vols 40-36. The school from Boca Raton is now just two halves away from history.