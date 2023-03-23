How and what to watch for No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga in Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

We got a laugher and a classic in Sin City, as it means the No. 4 UConn Huskies will face the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the 2023 NCAA Tournament West Region Final. The winner will head to Houston for the Final Four.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below.

Game date: Saturday, March 25

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Location: TBD

Odds

Spread: UConn -1.5

Total: 151.5

Moneyline: UConn -120, Gonzaga +100

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Iona 87-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s 70-55

KenPom rating: 4 Overall, 7 Offense, 18 Defense

Leading scorer: Adama Sanogo (16.9 PPG)

Key stat of tournament: Averaging 81.6 PPG through three tournament games

The Huskies made easy work of No. 8 Arkansas in a 88-65 blowout win in the Sweet 16 to advance to the Elite Eight for the 12th time in the school’s history, and the first since 2014. Jordan Hawkins (24 points) and Adama Sanogo (18 points) led UConn in scoring as the Huskies’ defense stifled the Razorbacks, limiting the Hogs to 31.7 percent shooting from the floor and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

No. 3 Gonzaga 31-5 (14-2 WCC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Grand Canyon 82-70

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 TCU 84-81

Third Round: Defeated No. 2 UCLA 79-76

KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 1 Offense, 75 Defense

Leading scorer: Drew Timme (20.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Gonzaga leading the nation in effective field goal percentage at 58.5%.

Timme was magnificent with 38 points and 13 rebounds for the Zags as they stormed back from a 13-point first half deficit to send the UCLA Bruins back to Westwood. The Zags are in their sixth Elite Eight in program history, and bring the most efficient offense in the country.