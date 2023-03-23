CONCACAF Nations League standings ahead of Matchday 5

The CONCACAF Nations League group stage will head into its final two match days this week as we get set for the final tournament in mid-June in Las Vegas. The Americans are looking to defend their title from the inaugural tournament in 2021 while others will be looking to make an appearance and upset the reigning champs in the final four.
With the teams divided into three leagues of four groups each, the teams in the lower leagues have a chance to earn promotion into the higher leagues, while usually the lowest-finishing teams in each league will be relegated to the league just below them. However, with some changes and expansions coming for the 2023-24 season, teams will still earn promotion but relegation has been put on hold for this tournament.
The four group winners from League A will advance to the final tournament in Las Vegas, while the top two teams in each League A group will also earn a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. In turn, the winners of each group in the lower leagues will earn promotion to the league just above them, while the winners in League B will earn a spot in this summer’s Gold Cup as well.
Let’s take a look at the standings as we head into Matchday 5, which kicks off on Thursday afternoon.
League A
Group A
Jamaica: 1-2-0, 5 points
Mexico: 1-1-0, 4 points
Suriname: 0-1-2, 1 point
Group B
Panama: 2-1-0, 7 points
Costa Rica: 1-0-1, 3 points
Martinique: 0-1-2, 1 point
Group C
Honduras: 2-0-1, 6 points
Canada: 1-0-1, 3 points
Curacao: 1-0-2, 3 points
Group D
El Salvador: 1-2-0, 5 points
USA: 1-1-0, 4 points
Grenada: 0-1-2, 1 point
League B
Group A
Cuba: 3-0-1, 9 points
Guadeloupe: 3-0-1, 9 points
Antigua and Barbuda: 2-0-2, 6 points
Barbados: 0-0-4, 0 points
Group B
Haiti: 3-1-0, 10 points
Guyana: 2-0-2, 6 points
Bermuda: 1-1-2, 4 points
Montserrat: 1-0-3, 3 points
Group C
Nicaragua: 3-1-0, 10 points
Trinidad and Tobago: 3-0-1, 9 points
Bahamas: 1-0-3, 3 points
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 0-1-3, 1 point
Group D
French Guiana: 3-1-0, 10 points
Guatemala: 2-1-1, 7 points
Dominican Republic: 1-1-2, 4 points
Belize: 0-1-3, 1 point
League C
Group A
Bonaire: 3-1-0, 10 points
Sint Maarten: 1-2-1, 5 points
US Virgin Islands: 1-1-2, 4 points
Turks and Caicos: 1-0-3, 3 points
Group B
Aruba: 1-1-1, 4 points
Saint Kitts and Nevis: 1-1-0, 4 points
Saint Martin: 0-2-1, 2 points
Group C
Saint Lucia: 2-0-0, 6 points
Dominica: 0-2-1, 2 points
Anguilla: 0-2-1, 2 points
Group D
Puerto Rico: 2-0-0, 6 points
Cayman Islands: 0-2-1, 2 points
British Virgin Islands: 0-2-1, 2 points