CONCACAF Nations League standings ahead of Matchday 5

The CONCACAF Nations League group stage will head into its final two match days this week as we get set for the final tournament in mid-June in Las Vegas. The Americans are looking to defend their title from the inaugural tournament in 2021 while others will be looking to make an appearance and upset the reigning champs in the final four.

With the teams divided into three leagues of four groups each, the teams in the lower leagues have a chance to earn promotion into the higher leagues, while usually the lowest-finishing teams in each league will be relegated to the league just below them. However, with some changes and expansions coming for the 2023-24 season, teams will still earn promotion but relegation has been put on hold for this tournament.

The four group winners from League A will advance to the final tournament in Las Vegas, while the top two teams in each League A group will also earn a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. In turn, the winners of each group in the lower leagues will earn promotion to the league just above them, while the winners in League B will earn a spot in this summer’s Gold Cup as well.

Let’s take a look at the standings as we head into Matchday 5, which kicks off on Thursday afternoon.

League A

Group A

Jamaica: 1-2-0, 5 points

Mexico: 1-1-0, 4 points

Suriname: 0-1-2, 1 point

Group B

Panama: 2-1-0, 7 points

Costa Rica: 1-0-1, 3 points

Martinique: 0-1-2, 1 point

Group C

Honduras: 2-0-1, 6 points

Canada: 1-0-1, 3 points

Curacao: 1-0-2, 3 points

Group D

El Salvador: 1-2-0, 5 points

USA: 1-1-0, 4 points

Grenada: 0-1-2, 1 point

League B

Group A

Cuba: 3-0-1, 9 points

Guadeloupe: 3-0-1, 9 points

Antigua and Barbuda: 2-0-2, 6 points

Barbados: 0-0-4, 0 points

Group B

Haiti: 3-1-0, 10 points

Guyana: 2-0-2, 6 points

Bermuda: 1-1-2, 4 points

Montserrat: 1-0-3, 3 points

Group C

Nicaragua: 3-1-0, 10 points

Trinidad and Tobago: 3-0-1, 9 points

Bahamas: 1-0-3, 3 points

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: 0-1-3, 1 point

Group D

French Guiana: 3-1-0, 10 points

Guatemala: 2-1-1, 7 points

Dominican Republic: 1-1-2, 4 points

Belize: 0-1-3, 1 point

League C

Group A

Bonaire: 3-1-0, 10 points

Sint Maarten: 1-2-1, 5 points

US Virgin Islands: 1-1-2, 4 points

Turks and Caicos: 1-0-3, 3 points

Group B

Aruba: 1-1-1, 4 points

Saint Kitts and Nevis: 1-1-0, 4 points

Saint Martin: 0-2-1, 2 points

Group C

Saint Lucia: 2-0-0, 6 points

Dominica: 0-2-1, 2 points

Anguilla: 0-2-1, 2 points

Group D

Puerto Rico: 2-0-0, 6 points

Cayman Islands: 0-2-1, 2 points

British Virgin Islands: 0-2-1, 2 points