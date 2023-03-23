Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, March 23

With just four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, finding the best player props to target can be difficult. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson over 6.5 assists vs. Magic (+115)

Brunson has gone over this line once in the last three games since returning from a foot injury, with one under coming at eight assists. The Knicks are at the league average in team assists over the last three games, but this is more about the matchup. The Magic rank 24th in opponent assists allowed per game this year, which means Brunson has a great chance to pay off on this prop at plus money.

Russell Westbrook under 17.5 points vs. Thunder (-125)

The Clippers point guard might get more shots with Paul George out, but he has not been looking to score the ball with his new team. Since going for 27 points against the Kings, Westbrook has gone under this number every time. He’s more likely to look to distribute the ball and get others involved, so taking the under on his points prop is a good move Thursday.

CJ McCollum under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Hornets (+105)

McCollum has crossed this line six times in the last nine games, so there’s some risk in taking the under here. The Hornets, despite being horrendous defensively, have actually been a league-average team defending the three-point line this season. McCollum has gone under this line in two of the last four games despite his overall strong stretch as a shooter, so this is a good spot to take the under at plus money.