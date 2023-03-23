NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 23

With only four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, finding DFS value plays can be a challenge. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets, $5,000

Richards exploded for 42.3 DKFP in 26 minutes during his game, so he’s immediately on everyone’s radar now. The big man also just inked a contract extension with Charlotte, so he can focus entirely on basketball. He’s topped 32 DKFP in four of the last six games, with two games going for 42+ DKFP. The Pelicans are a league-average team when it comes to fantasy points allowed against centers, so Richards is a go for tonight’s game.

Mason Plumlee, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,800

Plumlee went for 21.5 DKFP in 21 minutes against the Thunder Tuesday, so the floor for him in this matchup is solid at this price point. The big man could take on a more prominent role if the Clippers decide to play a bigger lineup in light of Paul George’s injury, which only boosts his value. Plumlee has been a consistent producer on the fantasy side, and sometimes that’s the best value play for this price.

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets, $4,700

This is a tough matchup for O’Neale, as the Cavaliers rank second in fantasy points allowed to his position. However, he’s been on a bit of a heater with 20+ DKFP in six of the last seven games. He’s topped 35 DKFP and 40 DKFP in that span. Given his upside as a three-point shooter and Brooklyn’s roster still trying to figure things out, O’Neale should deliver a solid outing tonight at this price.