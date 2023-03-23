Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Nets on Thursday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) look to push their winning streak to three games when they face the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) Thursday. The Nets are on a four-game losing streak heading into this contest. These teams met two days ago, with Cleveland winning 115-109.

There are no notable day-to-day injuries for either side. Jarrett Allen made his return from an eye injury in Tuesday’s contest. Ben Simmons remains sidelined without a timetable for return for Brooklyn.

The Cavaliers are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 219.5. Cleveland is -170 on the moneyline, while Brooklyn is +145.

Cavaliers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -4

Cleveland has been subpar on the road this season with a 16-19-2 ATS mark. However, that improves to 12-9-1 ATS as the road favorite. Given Cleveland’s recent win over Brooklyn, it makes sense to take the Cavaliers here. The Nets are in the midst of a funk, going 0-4 ATS immediately after having a 6-0 ATS stretch. Cleveland is the more talented group and should get the victory tonight.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

The Cavaliers have gone over their totals in five of the last six games, including Tuesday’s matchup with the Nets. Brooklyn’s over Tuesday snapped a three-game streak of unders. Even though the Nets rank 28th in scoring over the last five games, the over is the move on a lower than average total Thursday.