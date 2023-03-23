 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Nets on Thursday

We go over some of the best betting options for Thursday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on March 21, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) look to push their winning streak to three games when they face the Brooklyn Nets (39-33) Thursday. The Nets are on a four-game losing streak heading into this contest. These teams met two days ago, with Cleveland winning 115-109.

There are no notable day-to-day injuries for either side. Jarrett Allen made his return from an eye injury in Tuesday’s contest. Ben Simmons remains sidelined without a timetable for return for Brooklyn.

The Cavaliers are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 219.5. Cleveland is -170 on the moneyline, while Brooklyn is +145.

Cavaliers vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -4

Cleveland has been subpar on the road this season with a 16-19-2 ATS mark. However, that improves to 12-9-1 ATS as the road favorite. Given Cleveland’s recent win over Brooklyn, it makes sense to take the Cavaliers here. The Nets are in the midst of a funk, going 0-4 ATS immediately after having a 6-0 ATS stretch. Cleveland is the more talented group and should get the victory tonight.

Over/Under: Over 219.5

The Cavaliers have gone over their totals in five of the last six games, including Tuesday’s matchup with the Nets. Brooklyn’s over Tuesday snapped a three-game streak of unders. Even though the Nets rank 28th in scoring over the last five games, the over is the move on a lower than average total Thursday.

