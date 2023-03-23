Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Clippers on Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) and Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) will partake in a rematch of Tuesday’s game when they meet Thursday night. The Thunder won that contest 101-100 and are suddenly in the thick of the play-in picture, while the Clippers remain just in the top six in the Western Conference.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be rested as this is the first of a back-to-back set for the Thunder. The Clippers lost Paul George late in Tuesday’s game with a knee sprain, and he’s expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

The Clippers are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 232. Los Angeles is -175 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City is +150.

Thunder vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +4

Oklahoma City is 20-13-2 ATS after a win, and comes in with confidence after a win Tuesday. If Gilgeous-Alexander rests, this line will move and it might be best to fade the Thunder in that scenario. The Clippers have adjusted to playing without their stars and although George’s absence hurts, Kawhi Leonard is still in the mix. The Clippers are 14-20 ATS after a loss. In what should be another close game, take the Thunder to cover.

Over/Under: Under 232

These teams combined to go 16-68 (23.5%) from behind the arc in Tuesday’s game, which went 31 points under this line. While it’ll be foolish to expect that percentage to stay low, any bump wouldn’t be significant enough to push the total over on its own. These are two of the better defensive teams in the league of late. The Thunder rank fifth in points allowed over the last five games, and the Clippers rank third. Take the under, especially on a number this high.