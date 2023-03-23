Mexico vs. Suriname live stream: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League via live stream

Mexico will take on Suriname in Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF Nations League group stage, set to kick off on Thursday evening at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action via livestream on Paramount+ or a televised broadcast on TUDN as Mexico looks to jump ahead of Jamaica and take control of League A Group A. Let’s take a closer look at the matchup ahead.

Mexico vs. Suriname

Date: Thursday, March 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: TUDN

Livestream: Parmount+

The Mexicans split the results of their first two games, with a comfortable 3-0 win over Suriname back on June 11, 2022, followed by a 1-1 draw with Jamaica just a few days later. They currently sit in second place in their group, just one point behind Jamaica but will jump back into first with a win or draw over Suriname. Mexico won’t have some of their familiar faces on the roster for this window, including Hector Herrera and Andres Guardado, but they’ll be equipped with plenty of firepower with the likes of Raul Jimenez and Hirving Lozano on the squad.

Suriname has already been eliminated from qualifying for the semifinals, as they’ve gone 0-1-2 through their first three matches of the group stage. They sit three points behind Mexico, and even if they’re able to log a win over El Tri, they’d need to make up eight goals in the differential column which is all but impossible. Even finishing in third, they’ll still have a shot at qualifying for the 2023 Gold Cup as they enter the knockout tournament, and they’ll be safe from relegation this season as it has been put on hold ahead of next year’s Nations League expansion.