Mexico vs. Suriname: Picks, predictions, how to watch CONCACAF Nations League match

Mexico will take on Suriname in their penultimate match of the CONCACAF Nations League group stage. Kickoff is set for Thursday evening at 8 p.m. from Flora Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname. You can catch all the action via livestream on Paramount+ or a televised broadcast on TUDN in the United States.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico vs. Suriname

Date: Thursday, March 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TUDN

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: -800

Draw: +650

Suriname: +1400

Moneyline pick: Mexico -800

El Tri will be looking to get back on top of League A Group A as they currently sit just one point behind group leaders Jamaica. A win or draw against Suriname will do the trick, putting them in a prime position with just one match left in the group stage. Jamaica and Suriname have both played three of four matches, leaving each team with one match left against Mexico as El Tri has only played two of their four in the group stage.

The last time these sides met was in this very same group stage on June 11, 2022 when El Tri cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win. Goals came from Israel Reyes, Henry Martin, and Erick Sanchez as the Mexicans outshot Suriname 22-6 overall, controlling 59% of possession.

Mexico should be all but guaranteed the win here, even on the road, as they look to regain control of the group and advance to the semifinals. Back Diego Cocca’s side to get the win.