Italy vs. England: Picks, predictions, how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying match

Italy will begin their Euro title defense with a match against England as the qualifiers get underway this week. Kickoff is set for Thursday at 3:45 p.m. ET from Naples for the Group C action, marking the first time England has played since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Italy, the defending Euro champions who failed to qualify for Qatar, will be playing their first competitive match since Nations League back in September.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Italy vs. England

Date: Thursday, March 23

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: fubo TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Italy: +195

Draw: +215

England: +160

Moneyline pick: England +160

This can essentially serve as a rematch of the Euro 2020 final that saw Italy grab a win over England at Wembley Stadium in a penalty shootout. The match finished 1-1 before Italy won 3-2 in penalties to take home their second-ever Euro championship title.

The Italians are in somewhat of a rebuilding phase but will include several familiar names such as Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, and Jorginho. Their last match ended in a 2-0 loss to Austria in a friendly played back in November, so the match against England will be their first real test of the year to see where they’re at against formidable opposition.

The England squad is riddled with household names despite both Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount withdrawing from the first set of qualifiers due to injuries. Gareth Southgate’s side will feature the likes of Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice just to name a few.

Back the Three Lions to get the win on the road, and at +160 it’s too good of a value to pass up.