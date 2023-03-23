Opening odds for No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic in 2023 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats will face the No. 9 FAU Owls for the right to go to the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA tournament. The Wildcats took down Michigan State to reach the Elite Eight, while FAU toppled Tennessee. Here’s a look at the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Final: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 FAU odds

Spread: Kansas State -1.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -120, FAU +100

Kansas State is officially one win away from heading back to the Final Four for the first time since 1964. The Wildcats punched their ticket to the Elite Eight in thrilling fashion, winning a 98-93 overtime thriller over No. 7 Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. They return to the field of eight for the first time since 2018, with senior forward Keyontae Johnson and senior guard Markquis Norwell helping spearhead the Wildcats’ run through the East Region.

Johnson led all Kansas State scorers with 22 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field, while Nowell chipped in with 20 points in the Wildcats’ win over the Spartans. The victory also proved to be a history-making night for Nowell, as the senior guard finished with an NCAA-record 19 assists, including a highlight-worthy reverse alley-oop to Johnson. Nowell continued to be one of the best stories of the tournament, as he played through a bum ankle to put together another spectacular outing.

FAU took down Tennessee to continue Rick Barnes’ run of futility in tournaments. The Owls were masterful in the second half, outscoring the Vols 40-28 en route to a 62-55 win. Dusty May’s 31-win team from the regular season is now one more away from the Final Four. After needing a buzzer-beater to take out Memphis in the first round, FAU has coasted through the other two games.