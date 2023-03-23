Opening odds for No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga in 2023 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

After a wild finish, it will be two teams the metrics have loved all season more than the pollsters as the No. 4 UConn Huskies will face the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday, March 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game will take place at 8:49 p.m. ET.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Final: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga odds

Spread: UConn -1.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: UConn -120, Gonzaga +100

UConn is back in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2014, which coincided with their fourth NCAA championship in school history. Could history repeat itself in 2023? If the Huskies can emulate the same type of display they put together in their 88-65 blowout victory over No. 8 Arkansas, then they should be in good shape.

Jordan Hawkins (24 points) and Adama Sanogo (18 points) led UConn in scoring as the Huskies’ defense stifled the Razorbacks in their Sweet 16 matchup, limiting the Hogs to 31.7 percent shooting from the floor and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. UConn’s trip back to the field of eight is a noteworthy turnaround after a question-marked filled regular season, which included the Huskies going 13-7 in the Big East only to be eliminated by Marquette in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

The Bulldogs nearly coughed up a 10-point lead, which they got after a 22-4 run in the second half. Drew Timme was the anchor for Gonzaga with 36 points and 13 rebounds, but it was Julian Strawther’s triple late to give his side the lead for good. The Bulldogs dominated on the glass in the second half, and that was the difference in bringing this side back in the game. Gonzaga will now look to recover from this thriller in time to focus on UConn.