When was last time Kansas State was in Elite Eight?

After one of the wildest games in regional semifinal history at Madison Square Garden, the No. 3 Kansas State Jayhawks have advanced to the 2023 Elite Eight following a 98-93 overtime victory over the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday night in New York, New York.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Kansas State was in Elite Eight

Kansas State most recently made the Elite Eight in 2018 as a No. 9 seed. The Wildcats lost that game 78-62 to the No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago Ramblers.

Prior to that, Kansas State made the Elite Eight in 2010. The Wildcats were a No. 2 seed in that tournament, and they ended up losing to No. 5 seed Butler 63-56 to come up short of a trip to the Final Four.

Kansas State has been to the Elite Eight three total times since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The Wildcats lost all three of those matchups.