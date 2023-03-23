When was last time UConn was in Elite Eight?

In what became a laugher in Las Vegas, the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies rolled the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks 88-65 in the regional semifinal of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday.

With the win, UConn will face the winner of No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA in the Elite Eight on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena next to the glitz and glamour in Sin City.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time UConn was in Elite Eight

UConn has made the Elite Eight ten times since the NCAA Tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The most recent appearance came in 2014, where No. 7 seed UConn beat the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 60-54. UConn went on to defeat the Florida Gators in the Final Four and the Kentucky Wildcats in the National Championship to take home the trophy.

Overall, the Huskies are 5-5 in Elite Eight games since 1985. However, UConn has gone 4-1 in this pivotal round since 2004.