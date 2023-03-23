When was last time Kansas State was in the Final Four?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament continues to roll onward as the first team has punched its ticket to the Elite Eight. No. 3 Kansas State extended their postseason for one more day, fending off No. 7 Michigan State in a thrilling 98-93 overtime win to bring their hopes of a Final Four appearance just a bit closer.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Kansas State was in Final Four

The Wildcats have been to the Final Four just four times through the program’s history, with their last appearance coming in 1964. The Wildcats last Final Four berth was led by head coach Tex Winter, otherwise known as the inventor of the Triangle offense.

Kansas State were runners-up for the NCAA Championship in 1951, but they have never finished as the last team standing to cut down the nets. Their overall NCAA Tournament record stands at 39-35.