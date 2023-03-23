When was last time UConn was in the Final Four?

The UConn Huskies took care of the Arkansas Razorbacks in clinical fashion 88-65 to advance to the Elite 8, taking them one step closer to another Final Four appearance on Saturday night in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s a look at the last time the Huskies made it to the last weekend of the tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time UConn was in Final Four

UConn went to the Final Four in 2014 as the No. 7 seed in the tournament, taking down No. 1 overall seed Florida in the semifinal game before beating No. 8 Kentucky in the final to lift the school’s fourth national title.

The Huskies have made the Final Four five times, and 2009 was the only instance where the team that made the Final Four did not go on to win the title. That’s some high-level efficiency from UConn, and fans are certainly hoping this year’s team can go all the way.