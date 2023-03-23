When was last time Gonzaga was in the Final Four?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament’s West Region has sent its second team into the Elite Eight with No. 3 Gonzaga fending off No. 2 UCLA in the Sweet 16. We look back on the last time the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Final Four.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Gonzaga was in Final Four

The Zags are one win away from making their return to the Final Four, with their last appearance coming back in 2021. After winning the West Region and fending off UCLA in the National semifinal thanks to a memorable Jalen Suggs halfcourt heave, Gonzaga’s offense would go on to be stifled by the eventual champion Baylor Bears to the tune of an 86-70 final score. The 2021 title game loss marked back-to-back runner-up finishes for the Zags, who also reached the championship in 2017, only to fall to North Carolina.

Gonzaga is 43-24 overall in their NCAA Tournament history and is hoping the third time is the charm as they seek their first National championship.