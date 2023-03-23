Pick on the moneyline for Gonzaga-UCLA on March 23

For the third straight season, the UCLA Bruins and Gonzaga Bulldogs will meet on the court, this time what happens in Las Vegas will result one team going to the Elite Eight and the other team’s season being done.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UCLA Bruins (-1.5, 145.5)

The biggest woe all season for Gonzaga has been defense, ranking 175th in the country in points allowed per possession, but have improved, allowing 73 points or fewer in six of their last seven games. In this span, opponents are shooting 45.6% on 2-point shots after making 52.3% of their 2-point attempts prior and veteran Drew Timme being in the middle of it.

Timme leads Gonzaga with 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a block per game and averaged 21.5 points and six rebounds in the previous two matchups with UCLA.

The Bruins rank third in the country in points allowed per possession but in the previous two meetings against Gonzaga allowed 93 and 83 points respectively with largely the same core guards and enter Thursday’s game banged up.

UCLA’s leader in steals Jaylen Clark, who averaged 13 points, six rebounds, and 2.6 steals per game, is done for the season while David Singleton, who was elevated from a sixth-man role to starting, went down with an ankle injury.

While Singleton will be active and playin Thursday, it’s unclear how close to 100 percent he will be and he enters the game as UCLA’s top 3-point shooter with 9.1 points per game on 42.5% 3-point shooting.

Gonzaga enters the Sweet 16 as the nation’s top offense in points scored per possession and with both UCLA hobbled and their own defense as ending, they will earn their third win in the last 24 months over the Bruins.

The Play: Gonzaga Moneyline +105

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.