Which teams are in the field for 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament?

The 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament gets going on Thursday afternoon with regional play. This year’s field features some of the best college hockey teams from around the nation (as is the case each season). There’s loads of talent riddled throughout the rosters and things should be very competitive if the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook are any indicator. Here we’ll go over the field for the 2023 NCAA tournament.
2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament field
Below is a breakdown of the regions and field for each. You’ll notice that the Big Ten is well represented in this year’s tournament. Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State are all apart of the bracket. Michigan and Minnesota are arguably the two top teams in the country.
Hockey East has two teams in the field in Boston University and Merrimack. Harvard and Cornell make it in there from the Ivy League. Quinnipiac and Colgate are the other two teams along with the two Ivy schools from the ECAC conference.
Denver, Western Michigan and St. Cloud State come out of the NCHC conference while Michigan Tech and Minnesota State are the two representatives from the CCHA conference. Canisius College made it in out of the Atlantic Hockey conference.
Regional First Round
Fargo, North Dakota
No. 1 Minnesota vs. Canisius
Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State
Manchester, New Hampshire
No. 4 Denver vs. Cornell
Boston University vs. Western Michigan
Bridgeport, Connecticut
No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. Merrimack
Ohio State vs. Harvard
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Michigan Tech vs. Penn State
Colgate vs. No. 3 Michigan