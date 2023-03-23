Which teams are in the field for 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament?

The 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament gets going on Thursday afternoon with regional play. This year’s field features some of the best college hockey teams from around the nation (as is the case each season). There’s loads of talent riddled throughout the rosters and things should be very competitive if the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook are any indicator. Here we’ll go over the field for the 2023 NCAA tournament.

2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament field

Below is a breakdown of the regions and field for each. You’ll notice that the Big Ten is well represented in this year’s tournament. Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State are all apart of the bracket. Michigan and Minnesota are arguably the two top teams in the country.

Hockey East has two teams in the field in Boston University and Merrimack. Harvard and Cornell make it in there from the Ivy League. Quinnipiac and Colgate are the other two teams along with the two Ivy schools from the ECAC conference.

Denver, Western Michigan and St. Cloud State come out of the NCHC conference while Michigan Tech and Minnesota State are the two representatives from the CCHA conference. Canisius College made it in out of the Atlantic Hockey conference.

Regional First Round

Fargo, North Dakota

No. 1 Minnesota vs. Canisius

Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State

Manchester, New Hampshire

No. 4 Denver vs. Cornell

Boston University vs. Western Michigan

Bridgeport, Connecticut

No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. Merrimack

Ohio State vs. Harvard

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Michigan Tech vs. Penn State

Colgate vs. No. 3 Michigan