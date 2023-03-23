Braves closer Raisel Iglesias to start season on IL with shoulder inflammation

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker announced on Thursday that closing pitcher Raisel Iglesias will begin the 2023 regular season on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. Iglesias was in line to be the closer for Atlanta, taking over for Kenley Jansen, who signed with the Boston Red Sox in free agency.

Iglesias was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels at the 2022 trade deadline for Tucker Davidson and Jesse Chavez. He made 28 appearances for the Braves, but mainly as a setup man. Iglesias dominated as he tallied a 0.34 ERA in 26.1 innings, striking out 30 and allowing only one run. He had 15 holds, one save, and one blown save and impressed enough to be trusted with the closing role when he is healthy in 2023.

Southpaw AJ Minter is expected to take over the closing duties in the short term. If he struggles with his control, which has been known to happen, Atlanta could move to more of a committee. Former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Nick Anderson is on the 40-man roster and out of options, so he could remain on the major league roster while Iglesias is sidelined.