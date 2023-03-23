Full list of odds to win 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament

The 2023 NCAA men’s hockey tournament gets underway on Thursday afternoon with Western Michigan taking on Boston University in Manchester, New Hampshire at 2 p.m. ET. The tournament will run through the beginning of April, with the Frozen Four being held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Here we’ll go over the betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NCAA men’s hockey tournament.

2023 Frozen Four odds

Minnesota is the favorite to win the tournament despite losing the Big Ten championship to Michigan last week. Both teams are pretty stacked with talent and a rematch would only happen in the championship final. The same goes for the other top seeds in Denver and Quinnipiac, who are on the bottom half of the bracket in separate regions. If there’s a team who could surprise and is a sleeper, it’s Harvard. The Crimson have some high-end talent in F Sean Farrell and F Alex Laferriere. Harvard also wouldn’t have to deal with the Wolverines until the Semifinals in Florida.

Minnesota +250

Michigan +350

Denver +550

Quinnipiac +600

St. Cloud State +1200

Boston University +1200

Harvard +2000

Western Michigan +2200

Penn State +2200

Ohio State +2200

Minnesota State +2800

Merrimack +4500

Michigan Tech +5000

Cornell +5000

Colgate +15000

Canisius +25000