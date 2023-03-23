Prediction for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will tip off tonight and the first matchup of the Midwest Region will feature the No. 1 Houston Cougars battling the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes. The game will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO, with the tip set for 7:15 p.m. ET on CBS.

Let’s run through this matchup and see how this will play out.

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Houston Prediction

The thing to watch in this one will be seeing if Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller, and the Miami offense can crack the smothering defense of Houston. The Hurricanes possess the 11th ranked offense in adjusted efficiency per KenPom and is 54.4 in effective field goal percentage. When it’s clicking, it’s a fun thing to witness. However, it had a major lapse in the first round with a 30.4% shooting performance against Drake. They cannot put up a performance like that against a Cougars defense that is limiting opponents to a nation-low 36.1% shooting.

On the other side of the floor, the Marcus Sasser-led Houston offense operates at a slow and efficient pace that has the unit ranked eighth in adjusted efficiency. The Coogs will have several advantages over the Hurricanes across the board and their penchant for crashing the offensive glass will be something that could give them a major boost. Houston is averaging 12.9 offensive rebounds per game and Miami forward Norchad Omier will have his work cut out for him.

This could be a fun contest if Miami is able to break through and get into a rhythm offensively. That will be a tough ask for them to maintain all 40 minutes though and I expect the Cougars to clamp down in the final three minutes of action.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -7.5

Total: 137.5

Moneyline: Houston -350, Miami +275

Prediction

Houston 76, Miami 70