Report: Free agent RB Ezekiel Elliott deciding between Eagles, Bengals, Jets

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed down his options to three teams. The former Dallas Cowboys RB is deciding between the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, per Adam Schefter. Zeke is expected to make his decision by the end of next week.

This final list of three is an intriguing one. The Eagles signed Rashaad Penny in free agency but lost Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers. Elliott could likely take over as the lead back in the offense, but it would certainly be crowded with Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. The Bengals have to figure out what they are doing with Joe Mixon, and it doesn’t make sense to have Elliott backing up Mixon just with his anticipated salary cap hit. Similarly, Zeke would slot in alongside Breece Hall for New York. Could Elliott be accepting a step back and just want to join a potential contender even as a backup?

Elliott played in 15 games last year. He finished with 231 carries for 876 yards with 12 touchdowns. Zeke took a big step back in the passing game and had the fewest targets of his seven-year career. He brought in 17 of his 23 targets for only 92 more yards. Dallas decided to franchise tag Tony Pollard and then released Elliott as a cap casualty at the start of free agency.