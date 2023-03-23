DK Nation live blog from the 2023 March Madness West Regional

YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the 2023 Regional Semifinals with the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the opener, and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. the No. 2 UCLA Bruins in the late game.

The UConn pep band has played the national anthem, and we are about nine minutes from tip-off on the Las Vegas Strip. This is the first time March Madness has come to Nevada because of a rule that previously banned the state from hosting NCAA postseason events due to their allowing of sports betting.

But now that it’s permitted in almost two dozen states across the country, that rule was rescinded, and the biggest event on the winter sports calendar is between the New York New York and Park MGM casinos.

We’ll be here with all the updates, as we can see Michigan State leading on the scoreboard as the teams just headed back to the locker room. See you a few minutes after tip-off.