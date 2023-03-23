When was the last time Florida Atlantic was in the Elite Eight?

The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls are headed to the Elite Eight after defeating the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Owls were down by five at halftime before Rick Barnes happened and the Volunteers collapsed in the second half. We’re going to go over if the Owls have ever advanced this far in the NCAA Tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Florida Atlantic was in Elite Eight

Florida Atlantic has never qualified for the Elite Eight prior to 2023. The Owls have only made the NCAA Tournament on two occasions: 2002 & 2023. The 2002 Florida Atlantic team was a No. 15 seed that lost to the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide 86-78 in the first round.

Needless to say, this is the most successful season Florida Atlantic has ever had in basketball.