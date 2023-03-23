When was last time Gonzaga was in the Elite Eight?

The Gonzaga Bulldogs pulled off a massive second-half comeback highlighted by Julian Strawther’s deep three-pointer to defeat the UCLA Bruins in the Sweet 16 and advance to the Elite 8. Here’s the last time the Bulldogs were in the Elite 8 in this tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Gonzaga was in Elite Eight

The last time Gonzaga made the Elite Eight was in 2021, where it obliterated USC 85-66 to make the Final Four. That victory improved the Bulldogs’ record to 30-0 and kept their dreams of a perfect season alive. They ended up facing UCLA in the national semifinal, where Jalen Suggs hit his famous buzzer-beater to send the Bulldogs to the title game.

Prior to that, the Zags made the Elite Eight in 2019, 2017, and 2015. As you can see, there’s a trend of the them making it to the national quarterfinals in odd-numbered years and them making it this year continues that trend.