Who is Kansas State playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats defeated the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans 98-93 in overtime on Thursday night to advance to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats had taken down No. 14 Montana State and No. 6 Kentucky en route to the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden. We’re going to go over who the Wildcats will face in the next round.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Kansas State playing in Elite Eight?

The Wildcats/Spartans will face the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers or No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The tip-off time will be announced later on Thursday.

Kansas State and Florida Atlantic have never matched up in men’s college basketball. This not only will be their first time matching up in tournament play, but their first time overall.

Kansas State and Tennessee have matched up twice. Their first meeting came in 2014, and the Volunteers had a one-point victory at home. The second game was in January of 2017 also in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Vols won this game as well picking up the 70-58 win. This will be their first time meeting in he tournament.