Who is FAU playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

What was an improbable run has gone even deeper, and the 2023 Conference USA Champions are just one game away from the Final Four as the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls defeated the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers 62-55 on Thursday night.

FAU had never won an NCAA Tournament game before 12 days ago, and now they’ve won three. And they are 40 minutes from wearing Cinderella’s slipper in Houston.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Florida Atlantic playing in Elite Eight?

The Owls will face the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday, March 25 at Madison Square Garden. The tip-off time will be announced later on Thursday.

Kansas State and Florida Atlantic have never matched up in men’s college basketball. This not only will be their first time matching up in tournament play, but their first time overall.