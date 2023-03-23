Who is UConn playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The UConn Huskies steamrolled the Arkansas Razorbacks 88-65 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinal. They’ll face one of two teams on Saturday to advance to the Final Four in Houston.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is UConn playing in Elite Eight?

The Huskies will face the winner of No. 2 UCLA and No. 3 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tip-off time will be announced later on Thursday.

Matchup History

UConn vs. Gonzaga

UConn has faced Gonzaga twice in their team history. They have split the series so far, one game apiece. The first matchup was back in December of 2008. It went into overtime, but the Huskies picked up the 88-83 victory. The rematch was seven years later in November 2015. Gonzaga got their revenge with the 73-70 victory. The rubber match will take place this year in the Elite Eight.

UConn vs. UCLA

UConn and UCLA have only matched up once in men’s basketball. Their lone meeting came back in the 1995 NCAA Tournament. No. 1 UCLA picked up the 102-96 victory over No. 8 UConn to advance. The Huskies are looking for revenge in this Elite Eight matchup.