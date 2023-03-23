Who is UConn playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Update: The Huskies will take on Gonzaga in the Elite Eight after the Bulldogs took down the Bruins behind a massive second half from Mark Few’s group.

The UConn Huskies steamrolled the Arkansas Razorbacks 88-65 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament West Regional semifinal. They’ll face one of two teams on Saturday to advance to the Final Four in Houston.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is UConn playing in Elite Eight?

The Huskies will face No. 3 Gonzaga in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tip-off time is set for 8:49 p.m. ET.

UConn has faced Gonzaga twice in their team history. They have split the series so far, one game apiece. The first matchup was back in December of 2008. It went into overtime, but the Huskies picked up the 88-83 victory. The rematch was seven years later in November 2015. Gonzaga got their revenge with the 73-70 victory. The rubber match will take place this year in the Elite Eight.