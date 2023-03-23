Who is Gonzaga playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to take down the No. 2 UCLA Bruins in another all-time contest between the two schools in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs are back in the Elite Eight, and here’s who they will play for a chance to get to the Final Four.

Who is Gonzaga playing in Elite Eight?

The Bulldogs will face the No. 4 UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Saturday, March 25 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tip-off time will be announced later on Thursday.

UConn has faced Gonzaga twice in their team history. They have split the series so far, one game apiece. The first matchup was back in December of 2008. It went into overtime, but the Huskies picked up the 88-83 victory. The rematch was seven years later in November 2015. Gonzaga got their revenge with the 73-70 victory. The rubber match will take place this year in the Elite Eight.