Latest odds for Thursday’s Sweet 16 action in 2023 NCAA March Madness

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is upon us, with games in the East and West regions taking place Thursday. Both No. 1 seeds left in the tournament will be in action Friday, so this is the day we’ll see a lot of the upstarts and underdogs in play.

Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans and Eric Musselman’s Arkansas Razorbacks will hope to pull off more upsets and keep their tournament runs going, while Rick Barnes hopes his poor Sweet 16 record takes a turn for the better with the Tennessee Volunteers taking on FAU. Perhaps the best game of the day will be the late-night contest between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins.

Here are the latest odds for Thursday’s Sweet 16 games in the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweet 16 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

East Region, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Kansas State

Spread: Michigan State -1

Total: 138.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -115, Kansas State -105

West Region, 7:15 p.m.

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn

Spread: UConn -3.5

Total: 140

Moneyline: Arkansas +155, UConn -180

East Region, approx 9:00 p.m.

No. 9 FAU vs. No. 4 Tennessee

Spread: Tennessee -4.5

Total: 129.5

Moneyline: FAU +170, Tennessee -200

West Region, approx 9:45 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA

Spread: UCLA -1

Total: 145.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -105, UCLA -115