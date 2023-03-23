Tom Brady acquires ownership interest in Las Vegas Aces

Just a few months after retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady will become heavily involved in a Las Vegas-based franchise. No, it’s not what you think.

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis announced on Thursday that Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the franchise. His purchase of partial ownership is still subject to WNBA approval.

This marks one of the first major moves for the seven-time Super Bowl champion post retirement and it comes as no surprise that he would invest in a sports franchise. Similar to last year, speculation swirled over whether Brady would actually stay retired with various reports linking him to the San Francisco 49ers and Davis’ Las Vegas Raiders. The QB shot down those reports in a humorous tweet, staying committed to retirement for now.

It makes sense that Brady would link up with the Aces considering that they are the defending WNBA champions. The Aces have become the premier franchise of the league with stars like A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and the recently acquired Candace Parker leading the way. Vegas is currently the favorite to win the 2023 WNBA Championship with +130 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.