Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell suffers ankle injury vs. Michigan State in Sweet 16

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell sustained an injury to his right ankle in the second half of team’s Sweet 16 matchup vs. Michigan State on Thursday. He briefly exited the contest to get taped up by the trainers before returning to action. He was seen still hobbling, but is still playing.

Trainers tape Markquis Nowell, but he's having a hard time putting any weight on that right ankle

Nowell has been excellent for the Wildcats and they will definitely need him on the court as they engage in a slugfest with the Spartans for the final 10 minutes of action. He has been dropping dimes all game long and has already achieved a double-double in points and assists for the evening.

Both teams are duking it out at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the right to advance to the Elite Eight on Saturday against either Tennessee or Florida Atlantic. K-State has been one of the bigger surprises in all of college basketball this season, turning things around under first-year head coach Jerome Tang.