Kansas State survives Sweet 16 overtime classic vs. Michigan State, advances to Elite Eight

The Spartans came back on the Wildcats to force the first OT game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

By Nick Simon
Tyson Walker #2 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against Markquis Nowell #1 of the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half in the Sweet 16 round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Friday’s Sweet 16 battle between the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans ended up being an instant classic, one where the Wildcats survived in a 98-93 overtime thriller. Point guard Markquis Nowell set an NCAA Tournament game record with 19 assists and came through with the game-sealing assist and layup.

This was a fun, competitive battle for the entire eventing as the two opponents went back and forth from the opening tip. A Cam Carter three at the end of the first half would give Kansas State a 43-39 lead heading into the half.

The Wildcats were able to take an eight-point lead coming out of the half, but got a scare when star guard Markquis Nowell sustained an ankle injury. With Nowell briefly out, the Spartans were able to storm back and re-tie the contest. Nowell would come back in and continue to hook his K-State teammates up on offense with assists.

Trailing by two in the final minute of regulation, Spartans guard Tyson Walker stepped up with a clutch layup to tie the game at 82 with six seconds left. Nowell would miss his layup at the other end, triggering overtime.

More to come.

