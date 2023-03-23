Kansas State survives Sweet 16 overtime classic vs. Michigan State, advances to Elite Eight

Friday’s Sweet 16 battle between the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans ended up being an instant classic, one where the Wildcats survived in a 98-93 overtime thriller. Point guard Markquis Nowell set an NCAA Tournament game record with 19 assists and came through with the game-sealing assist and layup.

MARKQUIS NOWELL TIES THE NCAA RECORD 18 ASSISTS ON THIS FEED TO KEYONTAE JOHNSON @KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/R3V53W8wmO — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 24, 2023

This was a fun, competitive battle for the entire eventing as the two opponents went back and forth from the opening tip. A Cam Carter three at the end of the first half would give Kansas State a 43-39 lead heading into the half.

The Wildcats were able to take an eight-point lead coming out of the half, but got a scare when star guard Markquis Nowell sustained an ankle injury. With Nowell briefly out, the Spartans were able to storm back and re-tie the contest. Nowell would come back in and continue to hook his K-State teammates up on offense with assists.

Trailing by two in the final minute of regulation, Spartans guard Tyson Walker stepped up with a clutch layup to tie the game at 82 with six seconds left. Nowell would miss his layup at the other end, triggering overtime.

More to come.