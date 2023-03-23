Markquis Nowell breaks NCAA Tournament record with 19 assists in Kansas State win over Michigan State in Sweet 16

The No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats have given us some of the best basketball games in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Markquis Nowell gave us some of the best point guard play in history on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 vs. the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans at Madison Square Garden. Michigan State was able to come back and force OT vs. the Wildcats. K-State would go on to have the last laugh, particularly Nowell, who broke the record for most assists in an NCAA Tournament game with 19. His 18th assist was on this beautiful alley-oop pass to Keyontae Johnson.

Nowell finished the game with 20 points and 19 assists along with five steals, which was three more than the entire Michigan State roster combined. Johnson led K-State with 22 points in the victory, which sets the Wildcats up to face either No. 5 Tennessee or No. 9 Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight on Saturday at MSG.

What’s even better is Nowell left the game briefly earlier on due to an ankle injury and was able to return. His numbers in the NCAA Tournament are kind of nutty. He’s having one of those tournaments that may go down in history if the Wildcats can win two more games. Nowell has a total of 42 assists over three games. He’s also scored a total of 47 points over the past two games, scoring 27 on Kentucky the last round.